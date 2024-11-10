Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.47 Million Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steele Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 26,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.54 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.44 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.73 and its 200-day moving average is $50.44.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

