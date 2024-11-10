Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.24 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.8% in the second quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $87.59 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $60.18 and a 52 week high of $87.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

