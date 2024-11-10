Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 11,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.1% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after purchasing an additional 8,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 37,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of GLD opened at $247.96 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $179.11 and a 52-week high of $257.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $244.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.61.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

