Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Declares — Dividend of $0.18

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund stock opened at $21.98 on Friday. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 1-year low of $18.34 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.28.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

