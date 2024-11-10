Vizsla Silver Corp (TSE:VZLA) Director David Chevallier Cobbold Acquires 10,000 Shares

Vizsla Silver Corp (TSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) Director David Chevallier Cobbold acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.70 per share, with a total value of C$27,000.00.

Vizsla Silver Stock Down 4.3 %

Vizsla Silver stock opened at C$0.27 on Friday. Vizsla Silver Corp has a 52 week low of C$0.13 and a 52 week high of C$0.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Vizsla Silver from C$4.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Ventum Financial increased their target price on Vizsla Silver from C$3.55 to C$4.10 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Vizsla Silver from C$3.50 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Vizsla Silver Company Profile

With a team of experienced natural resource professionals, Vizsla Silver Corp. is focused on growing shareholder value by exploring, developing and acquiring precious and base metal assets. The newly consolidated Panuco silver-gold project is an emerging high-grade discovery located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, near the city of Mazatlán.

