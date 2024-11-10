Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $78.35 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for about $2.79 or 0.00003514 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $78.35 million and approximately $9.35 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 21.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00006827 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79,464.72 or 1.00146503 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00012124 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00007023 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000835 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00005442 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.47 or 0.00063610 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 39,041,915.79041613 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 2.67391857 USD and is up 2.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 168 active market(s) with $7,254,893.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.