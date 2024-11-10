Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Advantage Trust Co

Advantage Trust Co decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,468 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 0.5% of Advantage Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Advantage Trust Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Walmart by 201.0% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 2,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Walmart by 165.4% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 270,147 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after acquiring an additional 168,346 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 201.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,396,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,546,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.01. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Walmart from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.92.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total value of $232,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 384,165 shares in the company, valued at $29,765,104.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total value of $232,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 384,165 shares in the company, valued at $29,765,104.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $209,607,941.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 630,501,148 shares in the company, valued at $48,781,873,820.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,337,337 shares of company stock valued at $958,823,647 over the last three months. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

