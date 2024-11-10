Wells Fargo & Company Increases Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target to $135.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.65.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $127.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.77. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $128.56.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 61.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $2,711,289.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 262,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,052,911.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 361.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.