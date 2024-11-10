Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 77.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 37.0% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Welltower by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.9% in the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.6% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 14.1% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up previously from $134.00) on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.68.

Welltower Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of WELL opened at $138.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.20. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.38 and a 1-year high of $140.19.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.31). Welltower had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.32%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

