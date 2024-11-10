Wendy Hanrahan Acquires 7,000 Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Stock

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) Director Wendy Hanrahan acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,585.00.

Secure Energy Services Stock Performance

TSE:SES opened at C$16.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.15. Secure Energy Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$7.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.95. The firm has a market cap of C$4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.19.

Secure Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Eight Capital raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. National Bankshares upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$14.75 to C$15.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$16.58.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

