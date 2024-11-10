Wendy Hanrahan Acquires 7,000 Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Stock

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) Director Wendy Hanrahan acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,585.00.
Secure Energy Services Stock Performance
TSE:SES opened at C$16.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.15. Secure Energy Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$7.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.95. The firm has a market cap of C$4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.19.
Secure Energy Services Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Secure Energy Services Company Profile
Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.
