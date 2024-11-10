Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) COO Sells $1,745,000.00 in Stock

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 10,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.50, for a total transaction of $1,745,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,669.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $178.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.38. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.31 and a 12 month high of $188.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWD. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 3.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Woodward by 2.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Woodward by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Woodward by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WWD. StockNews.com downgraded Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down previously from $186.00) on shares of Woodward in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Woodward from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $152.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.67.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

