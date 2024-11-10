Workiva (NYSE:WK) Given New $102.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $102.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

WK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Workiva from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Workiva from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Workiva from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workiva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.20.

Workiva Trading Up 3.6 %

WK opened at $94.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.71 and a 200-day moving average of $77.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.99 and a beta of 1.05. Workiva has a 1-year low of $65.47 and a 1-year high of $105.00.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $185.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Workiva will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workiva

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 2,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $205,970.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,721,570.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Workiva by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Workiva by 57.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 8.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 6.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 3.9% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

