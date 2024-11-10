XML Financial LLC Buys 636 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

XML Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of XML Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $30,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWF. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 38.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,495,000 after buying an additional 9,457 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF stock opened at $398.63 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $276.09 and a 52 week high of $399.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $374.05 and its 200-day moving average is $360.70.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.