XML Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

XML Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,905 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $8,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COWZ. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,634,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,380 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,235,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,453,000 after acquiring an additional 503,678 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,731,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,785,000 after acquiring an additional 257,285 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,404,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,261,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,288,000 after purchasing an additional 400,873 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:COWZ opened at $59.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.47 and its 200-day moving average is $56.11.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.