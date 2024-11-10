XML Financial LLC Sells 1,295 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

XML Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,238 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $1,669,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 24.1% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 16,593 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 3.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,149 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its position in Oracle by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 643,812 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $80,869,000 after purchasing an additional 37,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $189.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.10. The firm has a market cap of $524.42 billion, a PE ratio of 48.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $99.26 and a 1-year high of $190.16.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Oracle from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Oracle from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Melius Research raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.52.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

