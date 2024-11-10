XML Financial LLC Sells 651 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

XML Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 563,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,606,000 after buying an additional 9,722 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 70.0% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 9,978 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth about $286,000. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 80.5% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 56,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 25,172 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE GIS opened at $65.52 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.47 and a 12 month high of $75.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.60 and a 200-day moving average of $69.09. The company has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.11.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Mills from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 46,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $3,190,365.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,379,054.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Pankaj Mn Sharma sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $173,514.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,700,411.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 46,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $3,190,365.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,379,054.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,555 shares of company stock valued at $4,657,676 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

