XRUN (XRUN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $94,158.47

XRUN (XRUN) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. One XRUN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0432 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, XRUN has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. XRUN has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $94,158.47 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRUN Token Profile

XRUN’s genesis date was April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,625,480 tokens. XRUN’s official website is www.xrun.run. The official message board for XRUN is medium.com/@xrunfoundation. The Reddit community for XRUN is https://reddit.com/r/xrunworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiency

[Telegram](https://t.me/xrunmetaverseNFT)”

Buying and Selling XRUN

