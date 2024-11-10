Ycg LLC Has $34.10 Million Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Ycg LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 451,973 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,764 shares during the period. CoStar Group accounts for approximately 2.6% of Ycg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Ycg LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $34,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,138,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,917 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,808,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,140,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,564 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the second quarter worth approximately $60,761,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,692,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,451,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,322,615,000 after acquiring an additional 541,700 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSGP. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, September 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.25.

CoStar Group Trading Up 1.4 %

CSGP stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,277,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,708,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.89 and a beta of 0.82. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.26 and a 52-week high of $100.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.02. The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $692.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.91 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael R. Klein sold 71,633 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $5,350,268.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,913,501 shares in the company, valued at $142,919,389.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CoStar Group news, CEO Andrew C. Florance acquired 14,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,099,963.77. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,263,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,315,527.66. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Klein sold 71,633 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $5,350,268.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,913,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,919,389.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

