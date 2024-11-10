Ycg LLC Has $52.86 Million Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Ycg LLC lessened its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics accounts for about 4.1% of Ycg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $52,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 12.9% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRSK stock traded up $4.64 on Friday, hitting $284.98. The stock had a trading volume of 556,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,839. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.34 and a 52-week high of $287.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $270.04 and its 200-day moving average is $264.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 274.13%. The business had revenue of $725.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $279.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.80.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.33, for a total transaction of $54,266.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,289,184.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

