Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.430-6.770 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion. Ziff Davis also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.43-6.77 EPS.
Ziff Davis Stock Up 15.6 %
NASDAQ:ZD traded up $7.66 on Friday, reaching $56.65. 1,380,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,991. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 1.29. Ziff Davis has a 12 month low of $37.76 and a 12 month high of $70.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.93.
Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.08). Ziff Davis had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ziff Davis will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.
