Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ZOM.V) (CVE:ZOM) Stock Price Down 6.6% – Here’s Why

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ZOM.V) (CVE:ZOM – Get Free Report) fell 6.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 4,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 2,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.
Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ZOM.V) Stock Down 6.6 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 15.25 and a current ratio of 15.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.73 million and a P/E ratio of -2.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.28.
Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ZOM.V) Company Profile
Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. Its lead drug product candidate is ZM-007, an oral suspension formulation of metronidazole for the treatment of acute diarrhea in small dog breeds and puppies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ZOM.V)
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Observability Wars: Datadog and Dynatrace Vie for Data Dominance
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/4 – 11/8
Receive News & Ratings for Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ZOM.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ZOM.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.