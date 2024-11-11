10,501 Shares in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Acquired by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in YOU. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 302.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 33,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 24,926 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Clear Secure by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YOU has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total transaction of $5,112,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total transaction of $5,112,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $46,575.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,901.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,164,435 shares of company stock valued at $36,610,377. Insiders own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure Stock Performance

YOU stock opened at $27.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.63. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $38.88.

Clear Secure Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Clear Secure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

