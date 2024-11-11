1,239 Shares in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Purchased by Colonial River Investments LLC

Colonial River Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,058,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,549,000 after purchasing an additional 545,178 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 846.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 198,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,286,000 after purchasing an additional 177,422 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 750.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 81,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after purchasing an additional 71,949 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 586,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,749,000 after purchasing an additional 35,307 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,315,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VPU stock opened at $170.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.14. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $128.05 and a 1-year high of $177.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

