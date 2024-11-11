181 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Acquired by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 181 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,242 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $9,098,000 after buying an additional 17,651 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,066 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,313,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,053 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth $200,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res cut FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on FedEx from $327.00 to $321.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $317.00 to $288.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $335.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.17.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $286.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $275.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.45. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $234.45 and a twelve month high of $313.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.17.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.05%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

