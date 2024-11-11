19,700 Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,410,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,802,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,925 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 14,394.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 393,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,353,000 after buying an additional 390,941 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 18.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,682,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,444,000 after buying an additional 267,013 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter valued at $19,878,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,733,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,399,000 after acquiring an additional 212,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.
Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.94. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $77.70 and a one year high of $110.88.
Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is -239.42%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.29.
About Stanley Black & Decker
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.
