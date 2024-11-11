20,702 Shares in Fidelity Sustainable Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FSBD) Purchased by Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Sustainable Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FSBD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. owned 0.08% of Fidelity Sustainable Core Plus Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Sustainable Core Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Fidelity Sustainable Core Plus Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

FSBD opened at $47.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.84 and a 200 day moving average of $47.06. Fidelity Sustainable Core Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.59 and a 12 month high of $49.13. The company has a market cap of $11.77 million, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.21.

About Fidelity Sustainable Core Plus Bond ETF

The Fidelity Sustainable Core Plus Bond ETF (FSBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad array of global debt securities that exhibit positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. FSBD was launched on Apr 19, 2022 and is managed by Fidelity.

