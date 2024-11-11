26,615 Shares in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Acquired by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,000. Inspire Medical Systems makes up 1.4% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 787,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,433,000 after acquiring an additional 192,238 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.8% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 770,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,602 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 459,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,754,000 after purchasing an additional 156,893 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 798.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 267,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,530,000 after buying an additional 238,034 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 231,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,028,000 after buying an additional 140,090 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Inspire Medical Systems

In other news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,800. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Randy Ban sold 4,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $916,541.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,208.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,800. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,099,207 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Down 1.9 %

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $196.62 on Monday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.00 and a 52-week high of $257.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 183.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.51.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.54. Inspire Medical Systems had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INSP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Leerink Partners increased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up from $255.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.75.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

