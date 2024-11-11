3,414 Shares in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Purchased by GDS Wealth Management

GDS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 37.0% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Old North State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 14.1% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WELL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.68.

Welltower Stock Up 0.9 %

WELL stock opened at $138.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.23. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.38 and a 52-week high of $140.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.31). Welltower had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.32%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

