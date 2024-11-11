43,170 Shares in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Acquired by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,170 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 19,661 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 978.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 82,071 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,974,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 219,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NBTB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of NBT Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NBT Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at NBT Bancorp

In other NBT Bancorp news, Director V Daniel Robinson II sold 20,000 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 517,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,824,307.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Amy Wiles sold 556 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $25,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,905. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director V Daniel Robinson II sold 20,000 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 517,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,824,307.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,556 shares of company stock valued at $5,486,890. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NBTB opened at $49.39 on Monday. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.79 and a twelve month high of $51.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

NBT Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.89%.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

Further Reading

