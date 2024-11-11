45,858 Shares in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Bought by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 45,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spire by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,626,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,321,000 after buying an additional 65,486 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Spire by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 944,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,351,000 after acquiring an additional 72,119 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Spire by 11.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 698,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,439,000 after acquiring an additional 69,020 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Spire by 1.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 644,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,142,000 after purchasing an additional 10,562 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Spire by 0.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 501,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Spire

In related news, VP Gerard J. Gorla sold 500 shares of Spire stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $32,410.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,311 shares in the company, valued at $473,899.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Spire Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $64.42 on Monday. Spire Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.36 and a 12-month high of $68.02. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

SR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Spire from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.50 to $60.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Spire from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.19.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

