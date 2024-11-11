494 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Bought by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

BATS USMV opened at $93.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.03.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

