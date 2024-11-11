600 Shares in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Bought by Kennebec Savings Bank

Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 384.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at $37,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $246.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 31,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.37, for a total transaction of $6,540,242.43. Following the sale, the president now owns 67,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,938,374.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 31,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.37, for a total value of $6,540,242.43. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 67,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,938,374.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 21,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total value of $4,555,645.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 105,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,823,820.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,898 shares of company stock valued at $33,293,234. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $225.21 on Monday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.21 and a twelve month high of $226.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $214.29 and its 200 day moving average is $207.06. The stock has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.