63,605 Shares in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Acquired by Access Investment Management LLC

Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 63,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the second quarter worth about $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Myers Industries during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Myers Industries by 712,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Myers Industries by 10.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp cut shares of Myers Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of NYSE MYE traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,625. Myers Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $10.77 and a one year high of $23.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.63. The stock has a market cap of $455.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.23.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Myers Industries had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $205.07 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

