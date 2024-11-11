89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $29.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 177.51% from the stock’s previous close.

ETNB has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of 89bio from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of 89bio from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of 89bio stock opened at $10.45 on Monday. 89bio has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $16.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average of $8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 13.92, a current ratio of 13.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.07.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.85). As a group, research analysts forecast that 89bio will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in 89bio by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,603,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,646,000 after buying an additional 3,688,241 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in 89bio by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,766,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,607,000 after buying an additional 1,350,000 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in 89bio by 173.6% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 848,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after buying an additional 538,079 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in 89bio by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,722,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,975,000 after buying an additional 415,386 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of 89bio by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,164,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,191,000 after purchasing an additional 402,999 shares during the period.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

