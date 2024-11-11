A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.52 and last traded at $16.40, with a volume of 103485 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.20.

Several research firms have commented on ATEN. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.10. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 40.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 106,548 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 18,073 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in A10 Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 61,174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in A10 Networks by 4.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 585,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 24,672 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,103,358 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,245,000 after acquiring an additional 35,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

