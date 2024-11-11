Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) Trading Down 6% – What’s Next?

Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) shares fell 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.48 and last traded at $8.48. 18,310 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 63,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABL. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Abacus Life in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Abacus Life in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Abacus Life in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Abacus Life in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Abacus Life in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abacus Life presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Abacus Life Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.06.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Abacus Life had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a positive return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $29.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abacus Life, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Abacus Life

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Abacus Life by 4.8% in the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 30,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Abacus Life during the second quarter valued at $9,909,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abacus Life in the second quarter valued at $8,105,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Abacus Life in the second quarter worth about $2,811,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Abacus Life during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000.

About Abacus Life

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Stories

