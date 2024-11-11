Access Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Access Investment Management LLC grew its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 212,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,070 shares during the quarter. Genpact makes up about 2.5% of Access Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Access Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $8,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Genpact by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 3.1% during the third quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 12,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Genpact by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 36,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 28,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 3.3% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact Stock Performance

NYSE G opened at $45.94 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.13. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $47.98.

Genpact Announces Dividend

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 22.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on G shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Genpact from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Genpact from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Genpact from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Genpact from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on G

About Genpact

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.