Addison Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,231,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,972,000 after buying an additional 88,866 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 974,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,228,000 after acquiring an additional 58,139 shares during the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 500,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,451,000 after purchasing an additional 52,293 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 404,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after purchasing an additional 47,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 397,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DFSU opened at $39.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.58. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $39.13.

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

