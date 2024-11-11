Addison Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) by 22.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Park Edge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF stock opened at $45.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $895.24 million, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.99. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.88.

About JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

