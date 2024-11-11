Addison Advisors LLC Has $645,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU)

Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSMU. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

BSMU opened at $21.92 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.12 and a twelve month high of $22.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.02 and a 200-day moving average of $21.93.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

