Addison Advisors LLC Has $8.73 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 2.4% of Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Willner & Heller LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOT opened at $262.36 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $190.10 and a one year high of $262.47. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $243.47 and a 200-day moving average of $235.09.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.