Adlai Nortye (NASDAQ:ANL) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Adlai Nortye (NASDAQ:ANL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 151.40% from the company’s current price.
Adlai Nortye Trading Up 1.1 %
ANL stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.58. The stock had a trading volume of 42,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,177. Adlai Nortye has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $17.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.74.
Adlai Nortye Company Profile
