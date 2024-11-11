Adriatic Metals PLC (ASX:ADT) Insider Laura Tyler Acquires 23,811 Shares

Adriatic Metals PLC (ASX:ADT – Get Free Report) insider Laura Tyler acquired 23,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$4.20 ($2.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$100,006.20 ($66,229.27).

Laura Tyler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Adriatic Metals alerts:

On Tuesday, September 24th, Laura Tyler purchased 28,380 shares of Adriatic Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$3.52 ($2.33) per share, with a total value of A$99,897.60 ($66,157.35).

Adriatic Metals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 23.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.51.

Adriatic Metals Company Profile

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It primarily explores for silver, zinc, lead, copper, gold, and barite deposits. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Vare Silver Project covering an area of approximately 44 square kilometers located in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adriatic Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adriatic Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.