Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Price Down 0.1% After Insider Selling

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.1% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $144.91 and last traded at $147.76. Approximately 8,776,968 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 55,871,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.95.

Specifically, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total value of $11,509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,150,048.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $5,743,301.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 293,347 shares in the company, valued at $41,558,469.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.79.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $239.53 billion, a PE ratio of 133.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.44 and its 200-day moving average is $155.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $331,000. Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.9% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $460,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 354,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $64,022,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,056,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,095,000 after acquiring an additional 373,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

