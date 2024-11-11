Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Akari Therapeutics Trading Down 8.6 %
AKTX traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,757. Akari Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average is $2.83.
About Akari Therapeutics
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Akari Therapeutics
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Monday.com’s Manic Price Pullback Is a Signal to Buy
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- 3 “Made in America” Stocks to Benefit From the Trump Presidency
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- DuPont Is the Unexpected Benefactor of the AI Boom
Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.