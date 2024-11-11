Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Trading Down 8.6 %

AKTX traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,757. Akari Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average is $2.83.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

