Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) EVP Edward Rizzuti Sells 276 Shares

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) EVP Edward Rizzuti sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.88, for a total transaction of $54,062.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,031.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Monday, August 19th, Edward Rizzuti sold 322 shares of Alamo Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $57,409.38.

Shares of Alamo Group stock opened at $195.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Alamo Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.74 and a 52 week high of $231.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.47%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Alamo Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 9,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alamo Group during the 1st quarter worth $454,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alamo Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,590,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Alamo Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALG. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alamo Group from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Alamo Group from $209.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

