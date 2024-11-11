Alaska Permanent Capital Management Acquires 4,455 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Alaska Permanent Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 441,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $21,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 62,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.82. The stock had a trading volume of 122,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,520. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.56. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $47.17 and a 12 month high of $49.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

