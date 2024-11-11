Alaska Permanent Capital Management Makes New $754,000 Investment in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Alaska Permanent Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000. iShares Silver Trust accounts for approximately 0.1% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 11,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSEARCA:SLV traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,363,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,603,813. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $31.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.63 and a 200-day moving average of $27.38.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

