Alaska Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Alaska Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 569,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Alaska Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Alaska Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $28,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 172,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after acquiring an additional 23,520 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 35,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 29,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Maiden Cove Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $871,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 178,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,988,000 after purchasing an additional 41,981 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $49.89 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $51.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.38.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.