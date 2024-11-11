Alaska Wealth Advisors Increases Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Alaska Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF makes up 1.1% of Alaska Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Alaska Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $7,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3,584.9% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 410.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 115,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,227,000 after purchasing an additional 92,716 shares during the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 4,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 242,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,573,000 after buying an additional 12,586 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $69.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.07. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $73.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

